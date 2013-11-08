FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-McDonald's October same-restaurant sales miss estimates
November 8, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-McDonald's October same-restaurant sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to fix source of analyst estimate to Thomson Reuters from Consensus Metrix)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported lower-than-expected comparable-restaurant sales for October as sales fell in Japan.

Global sales at restaurants open for more than a year rose 0.5 percent in October, but the growth was below the average analyst estimate of 0.6 percent, according to nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Comparable-restaurant sales in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa fell 2.8 percent in October mainly due to negative results in Japan, the world’s largest burger chain said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

