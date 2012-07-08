FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympic execs question high-calorie sponsorship - FT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympic execs question high-calorie sponsorship - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Top officials in the International Olympic Committee have questioned whether it is appropriate to allow high-calorie consumer brands to continue sponsoring the Games, the president of the IOC said.

Jacques Rogge said in an interview with the Financial Times there had been a “question mark” over the sponsorship of the Olympics by McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, driven by global obesity concerns.

“For those companies, we’ve said to them: ‘Listen, there is an issue in terms of the growing trend on obesity, what are you going to do about that?'” he said in the article, published on the FT’s website.

McDonald‘s, whose four restaurants in London’s Olympic Park include its biggest in the world, extended its 36-year backing of the Games in January by signing up as sponsor for another eight years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.