Olympic execs question high-calorie sponsorship - FT

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Top officials in the International Olympic Committee have questioned whether it is appropriate to allow high-calorie consumer brands to continue sponsoring the Games, the president of the IOC said.

Jacques Rogge said in an interview with the Financial Times there had been a “question mark” over the sponsorship of the Olympics by McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, driven by global obesity concerns.

“For those companies, we’ve said to them: ‘Listen, there is an issue in terms of the growing trend on obesity, what are you going to do about that?'” he said in the article, published on the FT’s website.

McDonald‘s, whose four restaurants in London’s Olympic Park include its biggest in the world, extended its 36-year backing of the Games in January by signing up as sponsor for another eight years.