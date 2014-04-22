FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's profit falls as U.S. same-restaurant sales slip
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's profit falls as U.S. same-restaurant sales slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit as sales at the fast-food chain’s established U.S. restaurants fell more than expected.

First-quarter sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.5 percent worldwide, helped by gains in Europe.

But in the United States, they fell 1.7 percent, below the average estimate of 21 analysts polled by Consensus Metrix, which forecast U.S. same-restaurant sales declining 1.4 percent.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain by revenue said net income fell to $1.2 billion, or $1.21 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.