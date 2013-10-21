FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's quarterly profit rises 4 percent
October 21, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

McDonald's quarterly profit rises 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, while global sales at established restaurants marginally missed analysts’ expectations.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain by revenue reported net income of $1.52 billion, or $1.52 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.46 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Global sales at restaurants open at least 12 months rose 0.9 percent. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 1 percent, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

