McDonald's global comparable sales decline

Jan 23 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s global sales at established restaurants missed analysts’ expectations, hurt by fewer customers visits partly due to severe winter weather in the United States.

McDonald’s shares fell nearly 1 percent in premarket trading.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain by revenue, known for its crispy french fries and Big Mac hamburgers, reported net income of $1.40 billion, or $1.40 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compares with $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.1 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 0.5 percent, according to privately held industry estimates provider Consensus Metrix.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to $7.09 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)