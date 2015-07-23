FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's quarterly profit falls 13 percent
July 23, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's quarterly profit falls 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s second-quarter profit fell 13 percent, hurt by a decline in global same-store sales as fewer customers ate at its restaurants.

McDonald’s said global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.7 percent in the quarter ended June 30 due to a drop in traffic in all major markets.

Analysts on average had expected same-restaurant sales to fall 0.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company’s net income fell to $1.20 billion, or $1.26 per share, from $1.39 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 10 percent to $6.50 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

