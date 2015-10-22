McDonald's global same-restaurant sales rise

Oct 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported its first rise in quarterly global same-restaurant sales in more than a year as demand recovered in China, where it had struggled after a food safety scandal, and menu changes boosted sales in the United States.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain by sales said on Thursday that its global same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in the third quarter.

McDonald’s net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.3 percent to $6.62 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)