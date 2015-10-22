FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's global same-restaurant sales rise
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's global same-restaurant sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported its first rise in quarterly global same-restaurant sales in more than a year as demand recovered in China, where it had struggled after a food safety scandal, and menu changes boosted sales in the United States.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain by sales said on Thursday that its global same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in the third quarter.

McDonald’s net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.3 percent to $6.62 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.