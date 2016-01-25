McDonald's same-restaurant sales rise 5 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales, helped by the launch of all-day breakfasts in the United States and recovering demand in China.

Global same-restaurant sales rose 5 percent, above the 3.2 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Revenue fell to $6.34 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $6.57 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)