McDonald's U.S. comparable sales growth beats estimates

April 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a higher-than-expected rise in comparable sales at its U.S. restaurants as its all-day breakfast offerings brought in more customers.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5.4 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 4.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The net income attributable to the company rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $811.5 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 1 percent to $5.90 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)