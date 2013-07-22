FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's quarterly profit rises 4 percent
July 22, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

McDonald's quarterly profit rises 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit, while global sales at established restaurants were in line with analysts’ expectations.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain by revenue reported net income of $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, for the second quarter, up from $1.35 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Global sales at restaurants open at least 12 months rose 1 percent. Analysts on average had also expected a rise of 1 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

