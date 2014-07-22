FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's profit falls on weak U.S. sales
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's profit falls on weak U.S. sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s quarterly profit slipped about 1 percent as comparable sales in its struggling U.S. business fell, hurt by lower consumer traffic.

The company’s net income fell to $1.39 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 1 percent to $7.18 billion, while global comparable sales were relatively flat, the company said.

McDonald’s U.S. sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 1.5 percent. The U.S. business accounts for 30 percent of the fast-food giant’s overall revenue. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

