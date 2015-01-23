FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's quarterly sales fall 7 pct
January 23, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's quarterly sales fall 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp, the world’s biggest restaurant chain, reported a 7.3 percent fall in quarterly sales as it struggled to recover from a food scandal in China and battled tough competition in the United States.

The company’s net income fell to $1.1 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.40 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $6.57 billion from $7.1 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

