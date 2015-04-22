McDonald's revenue falls 11 percent

April 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp, the world’s biggest restaurant chain, reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it fights to recover from food scandals in China and Japan and faces tough competition at home in the United States.

In its first quarterly results under its new Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s global comparable sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.3 percent.

Net income fell 32.6 percent to $811.5 million, or 84 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.20 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.96 billion from $6.7 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)