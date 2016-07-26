FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's quarterly revenue falls 3.6 pct
July 26, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

McDonald's quarterly revenue falls 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp reported a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue as fewer customers visited its restaurants, mainly in the United States.

Comparable sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 1.8 percent in the second quarter, but missed the average analyst estimate of a 3.2 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income fell to $1.09 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $1.20 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue declined to $6.27 billion from $6.50 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

