McDonald's Q4 U.S. comparable store sales fall less than expected

Jan 23 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp's U.S. comparable restaurant sales fell less than analysts had expected in the fourth quarter as strong demand for its all-day breakfast brought more people to its restaurants.

Sales at established McDonald's restaurants in the United States declined 1.3 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31, hurt in part by the high bar set by the debut of the all-day breakfast in October 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting a drop of 1.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)