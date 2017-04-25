FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's U.S. comparable sales rise 1.7 pct
April 25, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 4 months ago

McDonald's U.S. comparable sales rise 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, boosted by the expansion of all-day breakfast, and Big Mac and beverage value promotions.

The world's largest fast-food chain said on Tuesday that same-restaurant sales at McDonald's rose 1.7 percent in the three months ended March 31.

Analysts were expecting a 1.3 percent increase, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

