McDonald's July comparable sales up 0.7 percent, helped by U.S.
August 8, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

McDonald's July comparable sales up 0.7 percent, helped by U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Thursday reported July sales at its established restaurants around the world that were slightly higher than analysts had projected, as better-than-expected U.S. sales helped offset weakness in Europe.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain said global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.7 percent. Analysts had expected a rise of 0.4 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

McDonald’s last month told investors it expected relatively flat global same-restaurant sales for July, dashing hopes that its business would accelerate in the second half of the year.

