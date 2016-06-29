FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CJ Group says submitted letter of intent to buy McDonald's S.Korean unit
June 29, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

CJ Group says submitted letter of intent to buy McDonald's S.Korean unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment conglomerate, said on Wednesday it has submitted a letter of intent to buy McDonald's Corp's South Korean unit, adding that details have not been decided.

Korean Economic Daily newspaper said the deal could fetch 300 billion won ($256.86 million) to 500 billion won, citing investment banking sources.

McDonald's Corp, a U.S. fast food company, announced in March it was reorganising its Asian operations by bringing in partners who would own the restaurants within a franchise business. ($1 = 1,167.9600 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

