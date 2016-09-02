FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea Maeil Dairy says it's considering whether to bid for McDonald's S.Korean operations
September 2, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

S.Korea Maeil Dairy says it's considering whether to bid for McDonald's S.Korean operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd is considering whether to bid for McDonald's Corp's South Korean operations, a Maeil spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said Maeil, South Korea's second-largest dairy company, has not yet decided whether to proceed with an offer. He declined to comment on any potential acquisition partners.

CJ Corp and NHN Entertainment Corp were among South Korean companies that have previously shown interest in the fast food giant's business in the country.

Domestic media have reported said the sale could fetch 300 billion won ($268 million) to 500 billion won, citing investment banking sources.

($1 = 1,118.6300 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

