#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's NHN Entertainment in talks over potential purchase of McDonald's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's NHN Entertainment Corp said on Tuesday it was in talks with KG Group, parent of electronic payment service provider KG Chemical Corp , about potentially acquiring the South Korean unit of McDonald's Corp.

KG Group submitted a letter of intent to acquire the McDonald's unit and plans to be the acquiring party, while NHN Entertainment is expected to help fund the acquisition, South Korea's newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

An KG Group official authorised to speak to media could not be reached. NHN Entertainment declined further comment.

The potential interest follows submission of a letter of intent this year by South Korea's CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment conglomerate, to buy the unit. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
