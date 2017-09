March 10 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in comparable global sales at established restaurants for February, with competition and bad weather battering U.S. sales.

The world’s biggest restaurant chain by revenue said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.3 percent last month. That was below analysts’ average estimate for a fall of 0.1 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.