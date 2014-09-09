FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's global same-store sales fall 3.7 pct in August
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 9, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's global same-store sales fall 3.7 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s sales at established restaurants fell in every region in August, hurt by a recent meat scandal in China and higher competition in the United States.

McDonald’s shares were down 1 percent in premarket trading.

The company said on Tuesday that worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 3.7 percent in the month.

Analysts on average had expected a 3.1 percent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Their estimate included a 2 percent decline in the United States, a 2.1 percent drop in Europe and a 10.1 percent drop in the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa unit that has been hard hit by a food scare that drove away diners and forced the chain to scramble to find new suppliers of ingredients for its Chicken McNuggets and Big Macs. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.