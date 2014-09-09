McDonald's global same-store sales fall 3.7 pct in August

Sept 9 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s sales at established restaurants fell in every region in August, hurt by a recent meat scandal in China and higher competition in the United States.

McDonald’s shares were down 1 percent in premarket trading.

The company said on Tuesday that worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 3.7 percent in the month.

Analysts on average had expected a 3.1 percent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Their estimate included a 2 percent decline in the United States, a 2.1 percent drop in Europe and a 10.1 percent drop in the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa unit that has been hard hit by a food scare that drove away diners and forced the chain to scramble to find new suppliers of ingredients for its Chicken McNuggets and Big Macs. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)