Feb 10 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Monday reported better-than-expected global sales at established restaurants for January as gains in Europe helped the company offset a sharp decline in the United States.

McDonald‘s, the world’s biggest restaurant chain by revenue, said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 1.2 percent last month. That was above analysts’ average estimate for a rise of 0.7 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.