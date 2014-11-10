FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's October same-store sales fall 0.5 percent
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's October same-store sales fall 0.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp said on Monday sales at established restaurants fell across all regions in October, hurt by stiff competition in the United States, economic and political upheaval in Europe and the fallout from a supplier scandal in China.

Worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 0.5 percent last month, better than the average analyst estimate of a 2.2 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

