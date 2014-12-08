FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's same-restaurant sales fall more than expected
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's same-restaurant sales fall more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a steeper-than-expected fall at global established restaurants in November, hurt by increased competition in the United States and the after-effect of a supplier scandal in China.

Shares of the world’s largest restaurant chain by revenue fell 2.4 percent in premarket trading.

McDonald’s worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.2 percent last month.

Analysts on average had expected a 1.7 percent decline in worldwide same-restaurant sales, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.