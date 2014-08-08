FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-McDonald's global comparable sales fall 2.5 pct in July
August 8, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-McDonald's global comparable sales fall 2.5 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Consensus Metrix estimated a fall of 1.1 percent, not 1 percent)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported lower-than-expected global sales at established restaurants in July after a food scare forced it to temporarily withdraw menu items such as Big Macs and Spicy McWings in China.

McDonald’s shares were down 0.8 percent in premarket trading.

The company said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.5 percent last month.

Analysts on average had expected a 1.1 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
