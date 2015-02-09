McDonald's January worldwide sales fall more than expected

Feb 9 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s worldwide same-restaurant sales fell a steeper-than-expected 1.8 percent in January, as the company fights to win back diners around the world and shake off the after-effects of a supplier scandal in China.

The company said sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.4 percent in the month.

Analysts on average had expected a 1.2 percent decline in worldwide same-restaurant sales and a 0.3 percent rise in U.S. same-restaurant sales, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)