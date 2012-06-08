FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's comparable sales up 3.3 percent in May
June 8, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

McDonald's comparable sales up 3.3 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported a lower-than-expected rise in May sales at established restaurants across the globe, and warned that austerity measures in Europe and global economic volatility are pressuring its results.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain said on Friday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.3 percent globally. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected them to rise 4.6 percent in May, while analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting a 5.2 percent gain.

