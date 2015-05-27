FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's to stop reporting monthly same-store sales-Bloomberg
May 27, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's to stop reporting monthly same-store sales-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp will stop reporting monthly same-store sales after June, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from the retailer.

The world's biggest restaurant chain will stop providing the closely-watched metric for each month after reporting second-quarter results, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1KzJrnl)

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

The company is implementing a turnaround plan, which includes reorganizing business units, selling restaurants to franchisees and cutting costs in a bid to turn the chain into a “modern, progressive burger company.” (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

