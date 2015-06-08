FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's May comparable sales decline smaller than expected
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

McDonald's May comparable sales decline smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp posted a smaller-than-expected decline in worldwide sales at established restaurants in May as strong sales in Europe more than offset a decline in the United States.

Same-store sales at McDonald’s restaurants globally fell 0.3 percent in May, the 12th straight monthly drop. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a decline of 0.9 percent.

Sales at the company’s U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.2 percent in May, the fourth straight month of decline.

McDonald’s said last month it would no longer report monthly sales starting in July. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.