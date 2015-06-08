McDonald's May comparable sales decline smaller than expected

June 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp posted a smaller-than-expected decline in worldwide sales at established restaurants in May as strong sales in Europe more than offset a decline in the United States.

Same-store sales at McDonald’s restaurants globally fell 0.3 percent in May, the 12th straight monthly drop. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a decline of 0.9 percent.

Sales at the company’s U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.2 percent in May, the fourth straight month of decline.

McDonald’s said last month it would no longer report monthly sales starting in July. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)