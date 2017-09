Oct 15 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp is close to deciding what, if anything, to do with its massive U.S. real estate holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

McDonald's has not made a decision yet, but "we have had a lot of review and a lot of debate," the company's board member Miles White told the WSJ in an interview. (on.wsj.com/1Ln1zgz)

McDonald’s was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)