5 months ago
CORRECTED-McDonald's removes tweet criticizing Donald Trump
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-McDonald's removes tweet criticizing Donald Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove reference to the tweet being "purportedly fake")

March 16 (Reuters) - A tweet from McDonald's Corp official Twitter handle said President Donald Trump was a "disgusting excuse of a president."

It was not immediately clear if the company's twitter account, @McDonaldsCorp, had been hacked.

The tweet said "@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

The tweet has been removed. McDonald's was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

