FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McEwen Mining starts gold production at Mexico mine
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

McEwen Mining starts gold production at Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian gold producer McEwen Mining Inc began production at its El Gallo mine in Mexico, and said phase I of the mine is expected to produce 10,000 ounces of the metal during the rest of the year.

The company, which completed a feasibility study for phase II on Sept. 10, forecast 2013 phase I annual production at 30,000 ounces.

The Mexico mine is the company’s second mine to start production after the San José mine in Argentina.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,764.81 an ounce at 1341 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $11.20 an ounce at $1,766.80.

Shares of the company, which was earlier known as US Gold Corp, were down 3 percent at C$4.59 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.