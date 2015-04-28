FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-S&P ratings business drives McGraw Hill profit
April 28, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-S&P ratings business drives McGraw Hill profit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 1st-qtr adj profit/shr $1.09 vs est $1

* S&P ratings revenue up 6.5 pct (Adds CEO comment from conference call)

By Neha Dimri

April 28 (Reuters) - McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and growth in its Standard & Poor’s ratings service business as more high-grade bonds were issued.

The company also said a reduction in headcount was the primary contributor to its improved performance.

Expenses at S&P ratings services fell 4.2 percent to $315 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier. Over all expenses declined 1 percent to $772 million.

Revenue from the ratings business, McGraw Hill Financial’s largest, rose 6.5 percent to $606 million. Total revenue rose 6.4 percent to $1.27 billion.

“The recent trends in U.S. and European issuance have benefited our businesses” Chief Executive Doug Peterson said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

The improvement in U.S. corporate issuances was largely due to a rise in industrial offering, Peterson said.

High-grade U.S. corporate debt offerings jumped 8 percent to $341.9 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking the strongest three-month period for the asset class since records began in 1980, according to Thomson Reuters data. (tmsnrt.rs/1zeFEIk)

McGraw Hill paid nearly $1.5 billion in the quarter to settle a collection of lawsuits over its ratings on mortgage securities that soured in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Revenue from all the company’s businesses grew at single-digit percentages despite the impact of strong dollar, Peterson said in a statement.

The dollar has gained about 22 percent in the past 12 months against a basket of major currencies.

McGraw Hill, whose rivals include Moody’s Corp’s Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, earned $1.09 per share from continuing operations on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $303 million, or $1.10 per share, from $241 million, or 87 cents per share.

Moody’s is expected to report first-quarter results on Friday.

McGraw Hill shares were little changed at $105.42 in early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
