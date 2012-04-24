FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McGraw-Hill reports higher quarterly profit
April 24, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

McGraw-Hill reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Net income $123 mln vs $120 mln a year earlier

* Q1 EPS 43 cents vs 39 cents year earlier

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit as the company sold more credit ratings and tools for institutional investors.

First-quarter net income was $123 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $120 million, or 39 cents a share a year earlier, the New York-based mini-conglomerate said on Tuesday.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $144 million, or 51 cents a share, according to the company.

