FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch cuts McGraw-Hill rating, could cut further
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Fitch cuts McGraw-Hill rating, could cut further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut McGraw-Hill’s credit rating and warned more cuts were possible due to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government against rival rating agency Standard & Poor‘s.

Fitch cut McGraw-Hill, S&P’s parent company, to BBB-plus from A-minus and put the company’s ratings on review for another possible downgrade.

The rating cut reflects the government’s suit as well as related state suits and the potential impact on operations, Fitch said in a statement.

The U.S. government is seeking $5 billion in its civil lawsuit accusing Standard & Poor’s of a flagrant scheme to defraud investors, in one of the Justice Department’s most ambitious cases tied to the financial crisis.

Shares of S&P parent McGraw-Hill Companies Inc have since plunged.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.