McGraw-Hill raises full-year outlook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - McGraw-Hill Cos Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit on weaker performance by its education business, but the company raised its full-year outlook.

The company, which also owns Standard & Poor’s bond-rating service, expects an adjusted profit of $3.35 to $3.40 per share for the full year.

McGraw-Hill has previously expected a profit of $3.25 to $3.35 per share.

Net income fell 14 percent to $314 million, or $1.10 per share, from $366 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier, the New York-based company said on Friday.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.95 billion, while revenue at the education unit fell 11 percent to $836 million.