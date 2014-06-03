FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuits by 16 U.S. states over S&P ratings ordered back to state courts
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Lawsuits by 16 U.S. states over S&P ratings ordered back to state courts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - A federal judge ruled that lawsuits by 16 U.S. states accusing Standard & Poor’s of fraudulently inflating its credit ratings belong in state courts, rejecting the McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit’s argument that they should stay in federal court.

Tuesday’s decision by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan is a setback for S&P, which faces a greater potential for multiple judgments, conflicting rulings and higher legal bills by having to defend against more lawsuits.

Furman ruled almost one year after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated the cases before him, saying it would promote efficiency.

The lawsuits generally accuse S&P of inflating ratings on structured finance securities to win more business from issuers, even as it touted its ratings independence and objectivity.

Most were filed in February 2013, when the U.S. Department of Justice filed its own $5 billion lawsuit against S&P. That case remains pending in Los Angeles federal court. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.