April 15 (Reuters) - McGraw Hill Financial Inc : * U.S. judge rejects standard & poor’s bid to split U.S. government’s $5

billion fraud lawsuit over ratings into separate trials -- court ruling * U.S. district judge david carter rejects McGraw Hill Financial Inc

unit’s bid to hold initial trial covering only some securities * Carter says central question of whether S&P schemed to defraud can be

addressed in single trial