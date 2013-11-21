FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McGraw Hill Ryerson-announces strategic initiatives
November 21, 2013

BRIEF-McGraw Hill Ryerson-announces strategic initiatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mcgraw Hill Ryerson Ltd : * Announces strategic initiatives * Says expects that this restructuring program will affect approximately 25

positions * Plans to consolidate its distribution capabilities into McGraw

Hill-education’s U.S.-based distribution system * Restructuring initiative is expected to incur an estimated total one-time

expense of $2.2 million * Says intends to list for sale the head office building located at 300 water

street in Whitby, Ontario * Closing of the warehouse facility in 2014 as a result of the consolidation of

the distribution function * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
