S&P owner McGraw Hill's profit rises 62 pct
April 29, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

S&P owner McGraw Hill's profit rises 62 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven mainly by strength in its financial information and indexes businesses.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $248 million, or 89 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $153 million, or 54 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

