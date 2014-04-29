S&P owner McGraw Hill's profit rises 62 pct

April 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven mainly by strength in its financial information and indexes businesses.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $248 million, or 89 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $153 million, or 54 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)