S&P raises McGuffey School District, Pa. rating to 'A+'

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday raised its long-term and underlying ratings on McGuffey School District, Pa.’s general obligation bonds to A-plus from single-A.

The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade reflects the school district’s wealth and good income indicators, its nearness to the Pittsburgh area employment opportunities, its moderate debt burden, and limited borrowing needs, S&P said.

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects the district’s financial stability and very strong available balance, S&P added.