BRIEF-MCH Group H1 EBITDA 94.7 million Swiss francs, 30.8 % above h1 2013
#Advertising/Marketing
September 9, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MCH Group H1 EBITDA 94.7 million Swiss francs, 30.8 % above h1 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG : * Says H1 operating income 335.8 million Swiss francs - 2.6 % below the previous year * Says H1 EBITDA 94.7 million Swiss francs which is 30.8 % above first half of 2013 (72.4 million Swiss francs) * Says H1 group profit is 56.7 million Swiss francs, boosted by 50.8 % compared with the same period for 2013 (37.6 million Swiss francs) * Says is expecting FY 2014 result in the region of the result for the 2013 financial year * Source text: bit.ly/1tGq9EN * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
