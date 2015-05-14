30-attorney McKenna healthcare group decamps to BakerHostetler

(Reuters) - A 30-attorney group from McKenna Long & Aldridge, a firm that has been plagued by defections in the wake of its plans to merge with global firm Dentons, is leaving to join BakerHostetler in Atlanta, said BakerHostetler chairman R. Steven Kestner.

The lawyers, who will join the Cleveland-founded firm by June 1, include about 25 who are primarily focused on healthcare and five corporate lawyers, Kestner said in an interview Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H4Y4sm