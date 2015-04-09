FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dentons to merge with smaller law firm McKenna Long
April 9, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Dentons to merge with smaller law firm McKenna Long

Sai Sachin R

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Multinational law firm Dentons US LLP, which earlier this year became the world’s biggest law firm, said it would merge with Atlanta-based law firm McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP.

The deal would give Dentons a greater presence in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, it said in a statement.

Dentons, which itself is the product of successive international mergers, merged with China’s biggest legal practice, Dacheng Law Offices, in January.

McKenna Long was formed in 2002 after Washington-based McKenna & Cuneo and Atlanta-based Long Aldridge & Norman merged.

