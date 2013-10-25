FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC: McKesson inks $5.5B bridge via BAML, GS
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 2:37 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC: McKesson inks $5.5B bridge via BAML, GS

Michelle Sierra

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are leading the $5.5 billion bridge loan for McKesson Corp’s $8.3 billion acquisition of German peer Celesio, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC Friday.

The 364-day unsecured senior loan backs the proposed takeover that the U.S.-based drug manufacturer announced on Thursday.

McKesson expects to refinance all or part of the outstanding amounts under the bridge loan agreement with longer-term financing prior to the maturity of the loan, as per an SEC filing.

According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, the company has in place a $2.1 billion revolver it entered in December 2012. The revolver pays LIB+100 if drawn and 10bp if it remains undrawn. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also lead arranger of the existing financing.

San Francisco-based McKesson agreed to buy Celesio on Thursday for $8.3 billion, including debt. The company, which is the largest drugs wholesale group in the United States, plans to purchase the 50.01 percent stake in Celesio owned by Franz Haniel & Cie for 23 euros ($31.7) a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.