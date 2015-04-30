FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McKesson settles investigation on controlled substances
April 30, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

McKesson settles investigation on controlled substances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it settled with several federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, claims alleging suspicious order reporting practices for controlled substances.

The company said it would pay $150 million and suspend at least three distribution centers’ registrations for two years in the least as part of the settlement.

The U.S. Department of Justice was not immediately available for comment.

The suspensions will not result in supply disruptions to any customer, McKesson said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1zhJqjY)

The company’s pharmaceutical distribution of certain controlled substances at its Landover, Maryland distribution center, was also being investigated.

McKesson said it had already accounted for Thursday’s settlement in its financial year ended on March 31. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
