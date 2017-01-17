FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McKesson to pay record $150 mln settlement over suspicious drug orders -U.S.
January 17, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 7 months ago

McKesson to pay record $150 mln settlement over suspicious drug orders -U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp, one of the largest U.S. distributors of pharmaceutical drugs, has agreed to pay a record $150 million civil penalty for allegedly failing to report suspicious drug orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The settlement over alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act requires McKesson to suspend sales of controlled substances from distribution centers in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Florida for multiple years, the department said in a statement.

