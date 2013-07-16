FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glass Lewis recommends against re-election of 2 McKesson directors
July 16, 2013 / 10:01 PM / in 4 years

Glass Lewis recommends against re-election of 2 McKesson directors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Glass Lewis on Tuesday became the second major proxy advisory firm to recommend that McKesson Corp shareholders vote against the re-election of some of its directors, citing inadequate response to shareholder proposals and poor executive compensation practices.

The recommendation against voting for two directors comes days after Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged shareholders of the U.S. drug wholesaler to not re-elect four directors at the company’s July 31 annual meeting due to concerns about executive compensation.

The concerns relating to $158 million in lump-sum pension payable to McKesson Chief Executive John Hammergren were first raised by the CtW Investment Group, which advises pension funds of the Change to Win labor union.

“Given the extraordinary size of (Hammergren‘s) benefit, we believe shareholders should question whether the potential costs represent an appropriate use of the company’s capital,” Glass Lewis said.

The firm said the long tenure of over half of the McKesson board’s independent directors and the limited change of leadership may not be in shareholders’ best interests.

It recommended that shareholders not vote for Alton Irby and Jane Shaw, both independent directors - who were also singled out by CtW Investment Group in its July 1 letter.

On Sunday, ISS urged shareholders to vote against re-election of Irby, and compensation committee members Edward Mueller, Christine Jacobs and David Lawrence.

Glass Lewis did not recommend the removal of Jacobs, Lawrence and Mueller.

McKesson shares closed 1 percent down at $118.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

