CORRECTED-BRIEF-McKesson Q4 results
May 8, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-McKesson Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In May 7 story, corrects seventh bullet point to show analysts’ estimate for 2014 profit was $8.06 per share, not $7.21)

BANGALORE, May 8 (Reuters) - May 7 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp : * Reports fiscal 2013 fourth-quarter and full-year results * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.10 * Q4 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $30.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.01 billion * Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $7.90 to $8.20 from continuing operations * FY 2014 earnings per share view $8.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Further company coverage

